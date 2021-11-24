HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faces video voyeurism charges months after, police said, he installed several hidden cameras at the Hallandale Beach home where he was hired as a handyman.

Pedro Avila shook his head at a Miami-Dade courtroom on Wednesday as Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer read his charges: two counts of video voyeurism.

“You were arrested on a warrant from Broward County,” said Glazer.

Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Pedro Abut revealed where the suspect placed the equipment.

“An elaborate setup involving cameras in the sink, in closets, in stuffed animals, in the ceiling,,” he said, “and basically, the person, who is the person now under arrest, Mr. Avila, video recording these victims in their most intimate type of moments.”

Investigators said Avila installed the cameras back in June after he was hired to work on the home.

The suspect was later taken into custody and charged.

“You’re going to have to wait for Broward County to come and pick you up,” said Glazer.

Abut has a warning for local homeowners who have hired the suspect in the past.

“If they had Mr. Avila in their house doing work there, they need to review what it is that he did, and if they find something suspicious, to come forward,” he said.

If you believe you may have been targeted by Avila, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

