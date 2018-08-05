MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who has limited use of his legs is counting his blessings after his specially designed van, which was stolen while he was at church, was returned to him.

Kenneth Roberts was back at the Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens, Sunday morning. He said his prayers have been answered.

“I’m feeling glad, and thanks be to God,” he said.

Roberts’ handicap accessible Toyota Sienna was found after it was swiped from the parking lot of the church, July 29. Surveillance video captured the theft in progress.

“Then, all of a sudden, they steal it, and I said, ‘Lord help me, Jesus,'” he said.

Days later, police found the van parked not too far from the church in Miami Gardens, with a man sleeping inside. Officers took him into custody and returned the specially designed van to its rightful owner.

“I just wanted my van back. It takes me around,” said Roberts.

Roberts was able to drive himself to church, but not without some problems.

“Some damage to the body itself, but I’ll manage to hold it up temporarily until we see what the insurance company can do for me,” he said, “and the hand controls are out of whack.”

The van’s steering wheel was retrofitted so that he could push the gas and brake pedals.

Now Roberts is hoping the van can be fixed, and is holding onto his faith and thanking a higher power who, he said, has taken care of him so far.

“It is Him who is the star, not me,” he said. “I’m a simple disabled man, just serving Him.”

Three 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with the crime.

