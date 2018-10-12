Handcuffed theft suspect leads police on South Beach foot chase

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A handcuffed man suspected of theft in Miami Beach made a run for it when he sprinted away from his arresting officers, leading them on a chase through the heart of South Beach.

Surveillance cameras captured Christian Scott running down a sidewalk near Washington Avenue and Española Way, Wednesday, just before 8 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect had stolen from people earlier that day while on the beach near 41st Street, then using the victims’ credit cards.

A few hours later, police officers spotted a man matching the description of the beach thief. Officials said he was doing chin-ups under an awning in the area of 14th Street and Collins Avenue.

Shortly after he was handcuffed, police said, Scott took off running.

“It was kind of funny,” said a witness.

Surveillance video shows Scott racing down Washington Avenue before heading eastbound on Española Way, as a group of officers tried to catch up with him.

“The police were coming up behind him,” said the witness.

Officers were able to apprehend Scott near the corner of Collins Avenue and Española Way.

A 7News crew working on another story showed Scott smiling for the camera as he was taken away, this time for real.

Scott is facing a long list of charges, incuding resisting arrest with violence, grand theft and identity fraud. He remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

