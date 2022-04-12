MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials unveiled some new renovations during a grand reopening at a Miami park.

There are now new and improved handball courts at Flamingo Park in South Beach.

The sport has been popular in the city since the ’70s.

The handball community came out to celebrate the fresh courts.

“I think it’s beautiful,” said Steve Krowitz. “It looks great, and I just wanna play and use it as much as I can.”

Renovations at the park included resurfacing and rebuilding the courts.

Builders also installed new lighting, water fountains and made some drainage improvements.

