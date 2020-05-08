Halpern’s Steak and Seafood staying afloat by providing food directly to consumers

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Restaurant quality meats are being delivered right into people’s trucks as the need for restaurants to improvise amid the pandemic continues.

Hector Rivas of Halpern’s Steak and Seafood said, “We obviously had the intention of keeping our business alive, but as things have gone on we want to reach out to the community and offer some of our products, and make sure they’re getting something to take home.”

Halpern’s Steak and Seafood has seen a sharp decline in business recently.

But, they still have plenty of meat to go around, so they decided to provide it directly to consumers.

Due to the pandemic, almost 20 meat processing plants across the country have closed.

Robert Wiseman purchased meat from the safety of his car.

“We get some things for Mother’s Day,” he said, “and things are kind of sparse in the supermarkets these days, so this is about the safest way to go.”

Even at only 15% capacity, the line to buy meat from Halpern’s was over a mile long Friday.

Carolyn McGoey, another customer buying meat, said, “I’ve been here two-and-a-half hours this morning, but I came last week and the week before.”

Until Halpern’s can return to normal this is the way they are going to remain in business.

Rivas said, “It’s starting to come back little by little, but we have a lot of fresh product we need to move. That’s the bulk of our business.”

Halpern’s will continue the sale of the meat again next Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

