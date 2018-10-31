HalloWYN block party expected to draw thousands to Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The biggest Halloween party in South Florida is underway in Miami.

Wynwood’s HalloWYN block party draws thousands of people in their spooky costumes to Wynwood. This year will be no different.

Organizers said 20,000 people attended the event last year, and they expect it to be even bigger this time around.

“It’s called HalloWYN. It’s a huge Halloween festival,” an organizer said. “This year’s theme is fire, so we have pyrotechnic fire bars, fire dancers, fire spinners.”

The event also has one thing that is sure to win a lot of people over.

“It’s a hundred percent free. It’s in the heart of Wynwood,” the organizer said. “This year, Wynwood is closing down its Second Avenue for pedestrian traffic only, and we’re right in the heart of it.”

Expect sinfully good food and devilish drinks.

“And if you want an extra shot of blood, you can have that too,” a bartender said.

The organizers want to remind festival goers to dress the part.

“You have to dress up. If you don’t dress up, you’re going to feel out of place. We’re doing a costume contest as well at hallowynblockparty.com.”

So if you’re looking for a ghoulishly good time, HalloWYN could be the hottest party in town.

“It’s kind of that central point where everybody wants to hang out. Wynwood’s cool. Wynwood’s hip. Wynwood’s what is hot right now,” the organizer said.

The festival runs from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m., Nov. 1.

FOR MORE INFO:

HalloWYN block party

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

www.hallowynblockparty.com

