Halloween Happenings

Miami-Dade County events
- House of Horror Haunted Carnival (now through Nov. 3)
- Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival (Oct. 13-14)
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show at O Cinema Miami Beach (Oct. 23)
- South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Trick Or Treat Community Event (Oct. 26)
- Scarecrow and Pumpkin Patch Display at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (Oct. 26-27)
- Halloween at The Biltmore Hotel (Oct. 26)
- Zoo Boo at Zoo Miami (Oct. 26-27)
- Wynwood Fear Factory (Oct. 26-27)
- Trick or Treat Down Main Street in Doral (Oct. 27)
- Lighthouse Foundation’s Nightmare on the Beach (Oct. 27)
- Ghoulish Garden Halloween Bash at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (Oct. 27)
- Pirates of the Wharf costume party (Oct. 27)
- Brickell Monster Bar Crawl (Oct. 27)
- Trunk ‘N Treat at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (Oct. 28)
- Howl-o-ween at Fairchild (Oct. 31)
- Fright Night in The Gardens (Miami Gardens) (Oct. 31)
- HalloWYN: Wynwood’s Halloween Block Party (Oct. 31)
- 2nd Annual Fright Night Bar Crawl in Wynwood (Oct. 31)
- North Miami Beach Monster Mash Bash (Oct. 31)
Broward County events
- Broward Parks Halloween events (Oct. 6-31)
- Bow Wow Ween Dog Event in Pembroke Pines (Oct. 13)
- 10th Annual Halloween Horse Show & Fair at Sand and Spurs Equestrian Park in Pompano Beach (Oct. 13)
- Peter Pan Pirate Party at Historic Stranahan House Museum in Fort Lauderdale (Oct. 13)
- Oktoberfest by the Ocean at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (Oct. 18)
- Pumpkin Patch at Curci House October in Hallandale Beach (Oct. 19-20)
- Boo Bash – Pompano Beach (Oct. 23)
- Spirits of Stranahan House: Halloween Tours (Oct. 25)
- Witches of Delray (Oct. 27)
- Halloween Masquerade Ball at Gulfstream Park (Oct. 27)
- Boo-Ville in Pembroke Pines (Oct. 30)
- Hallandale Beach Halloween Festival (Oct. 31)
- Not So Spooky Halloween at Gulfstream Park (Oct. 31)