HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water notice has been issued after bad break in Hallandale Beach.

A 12-inch watermain burst along Holiday Drive, Wednesday.

Residents in the area of Golden Isles and South Ocean Boulevard are being asked to boil their water before using it.

The city said residents may experience low or no water pressure from time to time until repairs are complete.

