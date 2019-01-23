Hallandale Beach passes rewritten resolution to condemn commissioner’s comments

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach commissioners passed a slightly rewritten resolution to condemn Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub for online comments some are calling anti-Muslim.

Supporters and protesters of Lima-Taub gathered outside City Hall, Wednesday, as the commission meeting continued inside.

“Because we have people that are poison to this earth, and we really have to watch for this poison not to damage more than we’ve already been damaged by them,” said one supporter as he held up an Israel flag.

“Clearly that in Hallandale Beach, in South Florida, across America, hate is not accepted, bigotry is not accepted, and that’s what where here for today,” added activist Ammar Ahmed.

The meeting inside at times got heated with several voices competing with each other.

“If any bodily harm or death threats or death comes upon me, I hold the following people responsible. Everyone turn around, say hi to Ross. He’s there. Wave your hand proudly,” said Lima-Taub during the meeting.

“Get up! Show me who you are! Get up! Stand up, you hero,” one woman could be heard yelling.

“My colleague believes it’s acceptable to spread hate and promote a bigoted stereotype that all Muslims are capable of becoming terrorists and murdering innocent people,” added Hallandale Beach Commissioner Michelle Lazarow, who introduced the resolution.

Everything started after Lima-Taub made a Facebook post on Jan. 8 that reads in part, “A Hamas loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.”

Lima-Taub was referring to U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who made headlines after she publicly used an expletive to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

When 7News asked Lima-Taub if she believed what she posted about Tlaib, she said, “Whether or not she would do it, probably she wouldn’t, but she aligns herself with radical Islamic groups.”

Lima-Taub signed and shared a petition on Facebook to have Tlaib removed from office.

She posted on Facebook again following the first post and said, “I am offended by anyone who is NOT OFFENDED by Rashida Tlaib’s hateful rhetoric.”

Following Lima-Taub’s posts, Commissioner Lazarow introduced the resolution to condemn Lima-Taub’s online comments.

“This is just pure hate speech,” said Lazarow. “This is not about anti-Semitism. This is not against Israel. This is about hate speech only.”

“She has never been about good governance. She has always been about drama,” added Lazarow.

Meanwhile, Lima-Taub told 7News that she does not intend to apologize.

“Shame on Michelle Lazarow for her anti-Semitic stances and for supporting someone like the congresswoman,” said Taub.

The debate over the resolution continued inside City Hall, where commissioners also heard from the public.

“From a woman of color to another woman of color, I can’t begin to express the grief so many of us felt from your post. We have seen zero accountability from you. Not only have you not apologized–,” one woman said before the rowdy crowd cut her off.

“I think this resolution is horrible. I am shocked that it was written. To me, the resolution itself is hateful,” said another community member.

In the end, after hours of debating and sometimes even shouting, a slightly rewritten resolution condemning the posts passed.

“No one in this room, in this city, in this state or in the world will censor me,” said Lima-Taub.

The commission spent about three hours on the topic and resumed regular business after the rewritten resolution was passed.

7News has reached out to Lima-Taub since the last interview but did not hear back from her, Wednesday.

