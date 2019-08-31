Hallandale Beach officials lift boil water notice prompted by plant pipe burst

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hallandale Beach has lifted a boil water notice days after a pipe burst at a water treatment plant.

Officials said the break took place at the water plant at 630 NW 2nd St. on Wednesday.

The pipe burst caused a significant drop in water pressure citywide, leaving businesses near the water plant with a dry spell.

Crews managed to open a connecting pipe from North Miami Beach, allowing area businesses to restore water pressure but not the water quality.

However, officials said, recent compliance tests have revealed the water is safe to drink.

