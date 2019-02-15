HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer has been arrested after allegedly pawning police equipment at a Davie pawn shop.

Police said Hallandale Beach Officer Yan Kleyman pawned police equipment, including his department-issued semi-automatic rifle and handgun, for more than a year.

Officials said he unloaded 15 different items at Gold City Pawn Shop in Davie.

Kleyman has since been fired.

He turned himself in on Friday and charged with dealing in stolen property.

