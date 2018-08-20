HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Mayor Keith London said he plans to apologize to a female commissioner for vulgar remarks he said to her and wants to move on from the controversy.

London made the announcement at Monday’s city commission meeting.

“I hope and I believe that moving forward, this city and this [community redevelopment agency] will not have these issues moving forward,” he said.

The mayor faced major public backlash after he said, during a budget meeting held on Wednesday, Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub and her family engaged in anal bleaching.

“Put in a public records request or just go online because it’s online, and see where my earned income came from last year. I’m sure you do,” London said during a meeting last week. “Was it getting my sphincter bleached? Is that what I earn my income for? Oh, OK. No, that would be you and your family business.”

Lima-Taub’s mother happens to own a spa business where they perform those types of cosmetic procedures.

“Commissioner Taub, my comments at last week’s meeting were inappropriate and unprofessional, and there’s no excuse for them,” said London during the meeting. “I apologize for my remarks and the embarrassment they caused you and your family. I also want to apologize to the residents, my colleagues and the city staff.”

London said he will apologize to the commissioner next Monday, if the commissioner is in attendance.

“I can only do what I can only do. I’m moving past this,” said London. “I look forward to the opportunity to do a public apology to my colleague at the next meeting that she attends.”

Lima-Taub was not present at Monday night’s meeting. She had a statement read into record addressing the situation. It read in part, “The national media attention brought to this issue has exposed Hallandale’s culture of abuse where insults and nastiness were accepted behavior. Enough was enough. I wasn’t going to take it or allow our employees and residents to be subjected to it as well.”

