Hallandale Beach mayor arrested, faces 3 felony charges

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper surrendered to the authorities on multiple charges, including money laundering.

According to the Broward State Attorney’s Office, Cooper was arrested Thursday morning after an undercover investigation by the FBI. Prosecutors said she has been charged with money laundering, official misconduct, and exceeding limits on contributions for campaign financing, all of which are third-degree felonies. Cooper also faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of soliciting contributions to a campaign in a government building.

Each felony charge is be punishable by a prison sentence not exceeding five years, while the misdemeanor charge carries up to one year in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office said Cooper’s case is being handled by members of the Special Prosecutions and Public Corruption Unit.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.