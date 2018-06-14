Hallandale Beach man arrested for child porn possession

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of being in possession of child porn.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Alexander Turin, Thursday, at his home near SOuthwest Ninth Terrace and Fifth Street.

Turin has been charged with 12 counts of possessing obscene material and transmitting child pornography.

Turin is expected to be in court, Friday.

