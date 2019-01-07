Hallandale Beach Firefighter who collapsed at station showing signs of improvement

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach Firefighter is showing signs of improvement, nearly two weeks after collapsing at his fire station.

Images of Erik Conde show him siting up in his hospital bed over he weekend.

Although he is still listed in critical condition at Aventura Hospital, sources say he is now breathing on his own.

On Dec. 28, Eric was at the end of his shift, when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

He still faces a long road to recovery but he is slowly getting better.

