Hallandale Beach firefighter released from hospital after collapsing at fire station

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach firefighter received a warm welcome nearly a month after he collapse at his fire station.

Erik Conde, also known as The Hulk, was released from Aventura Hospital weeks after he went into cardiac arrest at the end of his shift on Dec. 28.

Fellow crew members jumped into action to perform life-saving work in an effort to stabilize him.

He was not breathing and his heart was beating sporadically when they got to him.

“He’s in critical condition,” said Hallandale Beach Fire Capt. Brian Polomy last month. “We need a lot of support from the community to help him through this process and help his family through this process. We had an outpouring from the public safety community, and we’d like to continue that.”

Doctors were unsure that he would survive.

Fortunately, he began to recover.

Photos posted during his road to recovery showed him giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed.

Two weeks later, Conde was released from the hospital just before 6 p.m., Tuesday.

A video shared by the department showed Conde in a wheelchair as he high-fived people on his way out of the hospital.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, they’re not really sure what sparked the medical crisis.

They said doctors told them that usually a very low percentage of patients with this sort of condition ever make it home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.