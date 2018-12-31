Hallandale Beach firefighter in critical condition after collapsing at fire station

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach Firefighter is now fighting for his life after he suddenly collapsed at his fire station.

Erik Conde was at the end of his shift, Friday when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

His fellow crew members at the fire rescue station in Hallandale Beach began performing life-saving work in an effort to stabilize him.

“He’s in a critical situation,” said Hallandale Beach Fire Capt. Brian Polomy. “We need a lot of support from the community to, you know, help him through this process and help his family through this process. We had an outpouring from the public safety community, and we’d like to continue that.”

Conde is currently hooked up to a machine that is helping him breathe.

In the meanwhile, Polomy has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of medical bills and support Conde’s family. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.