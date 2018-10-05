Hallandale Beach family loses home, 7 pets to fire

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach family lost both their home and several of their pets after the house went up in flames.

The two homeowners were able to escape from the mobile home fire on Northeast Seventh Street and Third Avenue, but the homes was completely destroyed.

One victim suffered an injury to her hand.

“They lost two dogs, four cats, a fish, I mean they lost all their pets, they’re lucky to be alive,” said Raven Lecoq, the sister of the victim. “I mean they lost everything. There’s nothing, absolutely nothing.”

The Red Cross is providing temporary housing for the victims.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

