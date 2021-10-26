HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach family has been forced out of their home after an out-of-control car crashed into it.

The vehicle crashed into the home along Southwest 11th Street and Second Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

“What happened? I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” said homeowner Donna Allen.

Allen said she was woken up by her grandson moments before the bad situation could have turned into a worse one.

“He saw the car starting to catch fire so he was just screaming, ‘Everybody get out the house! Get out the house!’ But I was still asleep, disoriented and trying to take it in so I was the last one out of the house,” she said. “My daughter and the baby made it out, the little one made it out.”

The impact of the crash destroyed Allen’s home and forced the family out.

Allen said she is just grateful it wasn’t anything worse.

“We went to bed and this is the last thing you expected,” said Allen.

All occupants of the home were left uninjured but it remains unclear what condition the driver is in.

