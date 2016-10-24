Hallandale Beach commission candidates claim GPS devices placed on vehicles

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Hallandale Beach lawmakers believe illegal tracking devices were placed on their vehicles to monitor their activity, just weeks before the election.

There are two weeks and one day left until election day, and the stakes for South Florida political candidates are higher than ever, which is why illegal tracking devices found on candidates’ cars are causing a major concern.

Two commissioners, including one seeking re-election, and one commission candidate, claim they are being followed, because tracking devices have been found on their vehicles.

“I don’t believe in coincidences,” said attorney Brian Sibler. “To tell me it isn’t the political opponent of these people, you’re going to have to tell me that it’s a coincidence that Commissioner Lazarow, Commissioner London, and Anabelle Taub all got GPS trackers on their cars ‘by accident.’ What a coincidence that is.”

At around 10 a.m., Monday, commissioners Michele Lazarow and Keith London, and commission candidate Anabelle Taub, met with reporters at Hallandale Beach City Hall to discuss their concerns.

They claimed illegal tracking devices were found on their personal vehicles and presented photographs as evidence.

Commissioner London also said he believes he might have been followed. He released a video he recorded of a man approaching him in a parking lot. “Seems like you’re following me,” London says in the video, “seems like you’re following me.”

There has been tension on the Hallandale Beach City Commission since the release of an accidental voice mail reportedly left by Vice Mayor Bill Julian. In the voice mail, Julian appears to admit to taking favors for votes.

“What I did was I voted against an extra $25,000. We are already gonna get $25,000. I didn’t want to (inaudible) for more because what they don’t know is they’re buying the food bank a new van, but I couldn’t tell everybody,” Julian reportedly said in the voicemail.

The vice mayor said he can’t speak about the issue, but in meetings, there have been plenty of comments.

“Stick a sock in it,” he told another commissioner in one meeting.

On Monday, the commissioners and their attorney accused opponents of trying to use scare tactics.

“This is not how elections go down in the United States of America. Political opponents are not allowed to use intimidation and scare tactics to keep people out of office,” Sibler said.

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper sent an email to 7News that read, “I am appalled that these three individuals have brought this form of trashy politics to our city. As a wife, mother, grandmother, and mayor, I am personally offended to be accused of such absurd criminal behavior and am publicly demanding an apology from all three of them.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are aware of the situation and are reviewing the case.

