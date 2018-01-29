Hallandale Beach city leaders host first meeting since mayor’s arrest

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City leaders in Hallandale Beach met Monday night for the first time since the arrest of the city’s mayor on Thursday.

Vice Mayor Keith London didn’t mention the arrest specifically but assured residents that the city is still open for business.

Mayor Joy Cooper bonded out of jail, Thursday.

Prosecutors said Cooper was under FBI investigation for money laundering and soliciting illegal campaign funds. Cooper has denied both charges.

Governor Rick Scott suspended Cooper from office, Friday.

