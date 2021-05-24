Half-naked woman leads troopers on chase in Florida

NEAR TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – A woman who was half-naked led police on a high-speed chase across Florida.

State troopers spotted a stolen vehicle near Tampa on Saturday and when they tried to stop the car, that’s when the driver led them on a cross-county pursuit.

Dashcam video captured the moments where the vehicle could be seen swerving across lanes and speeding down the shoulder of a highway.

At some points during the chase, the woman drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the vehicle was forced off the interstate and one trooper performed a pit maneuver with his vehicle.

Dashcam video captured the trooper getting out of his cruiser, pointing a gun at the vehicle and directing the woman to put her hands up.

“Let me see your hands! Let me see your God [expletive] hands! Let me see your [expletive] hands!”

But when the driver opened the door, the pursuing troopers saw a shocking surprise.

“Whoa! Whoa! Ew! Oh my God!” the trooper could be heard saying.

“My [expletive] clothes are off,” the female driver said.

The 24-year-old driver wasn’t wearing any pants.

She explained why she was half-naked while cuffed in the backseat of a patrol car.

“I was at Hardees and water spilled all over my pants so I took them off,” the driver said.

The woman was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and meth possession.

