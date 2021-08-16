COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Haitian American community and local organizations are looking to provide help for Haiti in the wake of a devastating earthquake.

As of Monday evening, the death toll in Saturday morning’s earthquake has risen to 1,419, with more than 6,000 people injured.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured people filling boxes at Food for the Poor’s warehouse in Coconut Creek.

Officials with the nonprofit, which maintains a large operation in the country, is elevating relief efforts.

“What the people need most in Haiti is food, so food and water are critical,” said Mark Khouri, Food for the Poor’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

They’re taking donations that they will pack up and ship out this week.

While food and water will remain a top priority, people are also donating other items.

Concerned resident Colin Durie donated bags of clothes to Food for the Poor.

“You can imagine how devastating it must be, particularly for the people of Haiti right now,” he said. “They have hurricanes, earthquakes, etcetera. It’s awful; I feel for those people.”

The Haitian American Nurses Association of Florida is raising money to help those affected by the natural disaster. They will use it to purchase medical supplies for the island nation.

“This earthquake has caused many damages to buildings, homes and hospitals,” said Rose Valcin, president of the organization.

A plane provided by JetBlue, filled with supplies from World Central Kitchen, landed in Haiti Monday morning.

Meanwhile, U.S. Coast Guard officials said their rescue efforts continue.

“Coast Guard air crews are doing everything they can to medevac critically injured Haitian citizens from impacted areas and transport them to Port-au-Prince,” said USCG Petty Officer Nicole Groll.

Here’s how you can help:

