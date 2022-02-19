SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami Blitz Build will continue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

WSVN’s own Jeff Lennox is among the hundreds of volunteers who will work alongside future homeowners to paint their homes.

Volunteers, sponsors, and homeowners will build eight homes in a span of two weeks.

Habitat’s mission of affordable housing is more important than ever, in light of the soaring home prices due to the pandemic.

The organization partners with hard working families to help them reach their American Dream of homeownership.

The nonprofit has completed 1,200 homes for deserving families.

WSVN will be sponsoring one of the homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org

