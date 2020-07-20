Habitat for Humanity, Wells Fargo partner to build 3 homes in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Habitat for Humanity a grant to build three homes in Miami-Dade County.

The local non-profit received a $45,000 grant from Wells Fargo as part of the banking giant’s $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International to build, renovate and repair over 350 homes across the U.S.

“We are honored to be included in this latest partnership with Wells Fargo,” said Mario Artecona, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami’s CEO. “Over the years, they have been great volunteers and supporters of our mission to build affordable home ownership opportunities. It’s a true testament to their commitment to the Habitat mission, even during these trying times.”

The grant will support the construction of new homes in the southern area of Miami-Dade County for three hardworking low-income families.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.