Habitat for Humanity volunteers gather in Brickell for fundraiser

MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers from the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami traded in their hard hats for high heels for an annual event at Brickell City Centre.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami hosted their fourth annual Hard Hats and High Heels event at EAST, at 788 Brickell Plaza, Thursday night.

The gathering was organized by Habitat’s Women’s Leadership Council and brings together a cross section of Miami’s professional, social and philanthropic leaders.

“It’s a way to dress up and support Habitat for Humanity,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami CEO Mario Artecona said. “Most of the time, our volunteers and supporters are out on a job site hammering, so it’s nice to see them all cleaned up for a good cause.”

There was also a silent auction, and all the money raised will go towards the construction of a home for a single mom in Miami through the Women Building Up Women initiative.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.