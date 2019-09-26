Habitat for Humanity teams up with Bank of America volunteers to build NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with Bank of America volunteers to work on a new home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Workers could be seen working on the home, Thursday.

The house will soon be home to a woman and her two children.

The project is part of the bank’s sixth annual Global Build.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.