FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is rolling out all the big deals this Black Friday! The price tag will also go toward a great cause.

“We’re doing 40% off pre-owned furniture, we’re doing 20% off new furniture and folks have been coming in,” said Thor Barraclough of Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

The Black Friday deals are on all month long at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s $1,095 less, 20% off, so you’re gonna get this for what today?” Barraclough asked a customer.

“Well, if I decide on it, I’m guessing about $800,” the customer said.

From furniture to lighting and maybe a new porcelain throne, they have it all at the Habitat ReStore.

“We have hardware, we have windows, we have shutters, we have doors, cabinets, anything that, you know, your DIY contractor might need, they come in here and pick it up from high-end furnishings right down to nuts and bolts,” Barraclough said.

“They’re all modern, they’re all designer, they’re all sometimes, especially the lighting,” one customer said. ” The box stores are China stuff. This is really good stuff. My lamp that I bought today, it’s made in Germany, so it’s just really good.”

Whether it’s a new dining room table or a comfy new recliner for the house, there are deals to be found at the ReStore, plus proceeds will help the community.

“The ReStore is the engine that runs Habitat Broward’s efforts to provide affordable housing,” said Barraclough. “Workforce housing across our community is funded by every sale in this store.”

A simple purchase this holiday season can help transform the community.

“It’s not just about rushing out and grabbing that gift, it’s about making sure they’re returning their generosity to the community,” Barraclough said.

