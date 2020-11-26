Habitat for Humanity ReStore has major Black Friday deals for a good cause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is rolling out big deals for Black Friday. The price tag will bring more than just a smile to shoppers’ faces, but it will also go toward a great cause.

“We’re really excited about Black Friday because the store’s never been so full,” said chief program officer Thor Barraclough.

The store is ready to welcome its season shoppers as well as any new shoppers to the store at 505 W Broward Blvd.

“I come here regularly,” said one customer.

“You’re going to see furniture that you would see elsewhere for thousands and thousands of dollars for half, a third of the price that you would see anywhere else,” Barraclough said.

On top of the already discounted finds, there will be more discounts for Black Friday. The more you spend, the more you save.

“Sofas, chairs, lighting, building material, outdoor furniture, you know, something possibly for everyone,” one customer said.

The organization said those that shop at the store are contributing to a great cause.

“All the earnings here at the store go into our ability to build more houses, affordable workplace housing, throughout the community here in Broward,” said Barraclough, “and, of course, also it’s very grain.”

All the items are ready for their second chance in a new home.

The store will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Friday at 10 a.m.

“We’ve got all our safety protocols, obviously, social distancing, masking, and the community and our corporate donors have just jam-packed the store with amazing furniture and hardware,” Barraclough said, “and we’re just all ready to get it out the door.”

The Black Friday deals extend through the end of December.

