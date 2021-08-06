POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward held a groundbreaking ceremony for five homes in Pompano Beach.

The ceremony was held on Thursday for the five homes, surpassing the halfway milestone of building 76 homes in a Rick Case Habitat community.

“Today we dedicate the ground upon which five new future homeowners will achieve the dream of homeownership, thanks to our amazing supporters and volunteers. This groundbreaking marks a huge milestone in the achievement of the largest affordable single-family home community in Broward’s history,” said Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat Broward.

Rick Case Automotive Group sponsored two of the five homes.

WSVN is a proud supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

The late Ed Ansin and Rita and Rick Case of Rick Case Automotive Group provided the initial funding for the project’s infrastructure.

Home construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

