NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward continued to spread the joy of the season with a turkey giveaway.

The organization handed out 1,000 turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis to families in need at Oak Grove Park in North Miami, Sunday.

The holiday birds were donated by new business owner Mark Cereceda, who also donated $5,000 to the charity.

