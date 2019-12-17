Habitat for Humanity of Broward dedicates home to military family

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two parents who have a son serving in the army will soon be moving into their new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

The McCoys were handed the keys to their new Pompano Beach home on Tuesday morning.

“It’s beautiful. We’re just very grateful and we thank God for this amazing opportunity,” said Shundria McCoy.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own house and be a homeowner with my family,” said son Keron McCoy. “I’m happy that I get to have my own room.”

“It’s really nice,” said daughter Kylie McCoy.

Although four members of the family were ready to move into their new home, they are all waiting to do so when they’re reunited with the fifth member of their family.

Shundria and Keith’s son, Keith Jr, is currently serving in the army and stationed in Texas, but he’s expected to make it home for the holidays.

“We’re proud,” said Shundria McCoy as she held back tears. “We’re extremely proud of him for making that sacrifice because he wanted to also help us on this journey of becoming homeowners.”

Their home is one of 77 in this particular community set to be completed in approximately two years.

The McCoy’s home is sponsored by the Marine Industry Association of South Florida and the CEO of the association, Phillip Purcell, said they recognize the importance of home ownership.

“It gives a sense of pride, a sense of purpose and for the kids, it gives them a go ahead also. So for all the families that are part of the Habitat community, we’re honored to be a part of it and we’re honored at the home ownership aspect. It’s huge,” said Purcell.

“At the end of the day, they have earned a mortgage,” said Habitat for Humanity of Broward CEO Nancy Robin. “Their mortgage payments, we call the fund for humanity, they actually are payments that pay it forward where they are, in fact, a donor helping the next family get into their home.”

The McCoys said they have picked up some skills while putting in more than 300 hours of sweat equity with neighbors and volunteers in their new community.

“Participating on the construction of the home, [we] learned a lot, got our hands dirty, both up on the roof [and] in the hot sun but it was a learning experience,” said Keith McCoy.

“Just looking forward to what’s to come,” said Shundria McCoy.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.