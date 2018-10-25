Habitat for Humanity of Broward celebrates 35th Anniversary, hosts awards ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward hosted its Spirit of Humanity Awards reception and 35th Anniversary celebration Wednesday night.

The event was held at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

“Well tonight is the Spirit of Humanity – this is where we celebrate what Habitat for Humanity is doing in this community and we honor a number of organizations and individuals who have contributed greatly to Habitat,” said Chairman Robert Taylor.

Award honorees included Bank of America, the Community Foundation of Broward, the Wadsworth Family Foundation, Marine Industries Association of South Florida and Nancy Dalay, who was honored with the Heart of Humanity award.

“Oh we’re all gathered here for the Humanity Awards for this season and we’re very excited,” said donors Rick and Rita Case. “We have such a great group of honorees.”

Today In Florida’s own Diana Diaz was the emcee for the event. WSVN owner Ed Ansin was also in attendance.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

