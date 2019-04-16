Habitat for Humanity of Broward begins work to build community in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward broke ground to build a community in Pompano Beach.

The nonprofit started their biggest build in the county on Tuesday morning.

Workers and volunteers were out on the nine-acre property to help create a community consisting of 77 houses.

“We think houses are great, and it’s something that we’ll always do, but when you’re able to do a project like this and really get a sense of community around it, it’s a lot different, and the community’s a lot easier to build upon for everyone involved,” said Habitat for Humanity Board Member Alex Busch, “so it’s one of those things that we think makes a real footprint in a city like this.”

