Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Fort Lauderdale project

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground as they began a new construction project in Fort Lauderdale.

The day was spent as a celebration on Wednesday before the real hard work begins for five families.

The families will help build new homes for themselves and their future neighbors.

“Well, we are actually improving the neighborhood. This is five homes that are being built by Habitat,” said Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness. “We started rebuilding the neighborhood, taking vacant lots and putting homes on them.”

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Northwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street.

7News is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

If you’d like to volunteer, go to https://www.habitatbroward.org/.

