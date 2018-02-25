Habitat for Humanity builds 10 homes in 2 weeks for South Florida families

MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers in South Florida have been working hard to build homes for families in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami has built 10 homes in two weeks for several deserving families.

The new homeowners put the finishing touches on their new homes, Saturday morning.

“Laying down grass and trees…” said Feation Stewart, who received a new home.

“I’m just on cloud nine today,” said Cathy Aside, who also received a new home.

Volunteers worked more than 200 sweat equity hours to put up not the homes.

“It’s breath-taking to be able to arrive on this street and see that it was just framing — nothing was there,” said Shantavia Coleman, who received a new home. “They had the framing out, and then it goes from the concrete being put up. So this process now is just breath-taking.”

After the homes were built, participants bought them from Habitat for Humanity with zero percent mortgage.

“I see my kids growing up. They have their own room,” said Coleman. “They’re excited, and seeing them happy makes me happy. I’m doing it for them.”

As many as 1,500 volunteers came from all over the country to lend a helping hand.

“There are 20 of us or so that come down from various parts of the country and we do this every year,” said volunteer Paula Kuempel.

“I had a great team to help build our house,” said Aside. “I call them family now ’cause we bonded with them over the last two weeks and they’re fantastic, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

“The best part about Habitat is when the families complete their journey,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it. It’s an opportunity that they took advantage of and one that’ll change their life.”

7News was one of the many sponsors that helped make it possible for the families to build their new homes.

