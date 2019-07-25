Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for 6 homes in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward County has started constructing homes in Miramar for six grateful families.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the start of the two-year project was held near Southwest 40th Street and 62nd Avenue on Thursday morning.

In less than two years, the selected families who put in 300 hours of construction equity will move into a place of their own.

“I have four children that I’m taking care of right now,” said future homeowner Sabrina Williams. “One of them is disabled, and it’ll help me a lot with paying a mortgage instead of rent.”

The organization, along with partners including 7News, is dedicated to reaching out to community members for help.

For this project, the City of Miramar paired up with Habitat for Humanity of Broward and donated the land.

“We are very proud of that as we start to make sure that prices are affordable in our City of Miramar,” said Miramar Vice mayor Alexandra Davis.

There are three lots under construction along Southwest 40th Street that will have single-family Mediterranean style homes.

“We’re in a situation here in Broward County where only 20% of our residents can afford the average median priced home,” said Nancy Robin of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. “When you look at what a family can save through their payments on their mortgage on this home versus rents today, we cut that in half.

The future home recipients, workers and volunteers team up together for work, which Habitat for Humanity members said never gets old.

“Seeing, after 35 years of doing this work, the difference that it makes generationally, it’s just indescribable,” said Robin.

