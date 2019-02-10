Habitat Broward volunteers converge for Valentine’s-themed Women Build

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of women rolled up their sleeves and got to work on a building blitz in Pompano Beach to help hardworking families reach their dream of homeownership, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

7News cameras captured the female volunteers in hard hats, Saturday morning, as they pounded nails into wooden boards and worked on the roofs of the first homes in “A Rick Case Habitat Community.”

“Women keep thinking that this is not something that they could do, that it’s meant to be men’s work,” said Nancy Daly, chair of Women Build, “and to have women out here learning how to do new things, building a home for a family, is very empowering.”

Assisted by the future homeowners, about 100 volunteers stepped up to take part in Habitat Love, a Valentine’s Day-themed celebration.

The Pompano Beach site will soon be home to 77 houses, a major project for the organization.

“This is an entire neighborhood. This is the largest build we’ve ever had,” said Daly. “It’s exciting for the community, it’s exciting for the families and all the sponsors. I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Some volunteers are helping in other ways, too.

“Habitat helps people get the homes they want and they deserve and they need,” said Keith Koenig, CEO of City Furniture. “City Furniture’s mission is really to furnish homes. There’s a logical connection there.”

Meanwhile, Tiesha Duncan is getting to play a part in bringing her future to life.

“Working on my own home today is awesome. It’s an awesome feeling to be out here, to actually see it all come together,” she said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Sporadic rainfall did not prevent this dedicated group from reaching their goal.

“Eighty percent of our community cannot afford the average medium-priced home in Broward County,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat Broward, “and these are hardworking families that have worked hard for the opportunity of homeownership. It feels amazing.”

“It means a lot to me to actually be able to own my own home. It means so much to me,” said Duncan.

The next Women Build event is going to have a mother/daughter day theme. It’s scheduled to be held at the same Pompano Beach location on April 27.

WSVN is a proud community sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

