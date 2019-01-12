POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward kicked off its 2019 Women Build at a Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach this weekend.

Women Build specializes in building safe and decent homes mostly headed by single women.

More than 200 women from all walks of life in Broward County showed up on Saturday and got to work.

7News is partnering with several other individuals and organizations to sponsor builds like this one.

WSVN is a proud community sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. For more information, check out the links below:

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.