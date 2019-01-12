POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Talk about sweat equity. Committed South Floridians, mostly women, were hard at work in Pompano Beach this weekend to build forever homes for families.

Kicking off the new year, Habitat for Humanity of Broward held its 11th Women Build at a Rick Case Habitat community near North Dixie Highway and Northwest 15th Street, Saturday morning.

The first roof trusses went up on some of the 77 planned homes.

More than 100 women and men from all walks of life in Broward County showed up and got to work.

“Everything is going great. There’s always so much energy, and it’s so much fun,” said Nancy Daly, co-chair of the Women Build organization.

Daly said they’re currently building 10 homes. It’s the largest build they’ve undertaken at once.

“I think that Women Build is important because it empowers women to do something that people don’t usually think of as a female job,” she said, “yet they get to come out and learn some new skills, and they’re providing a home for a family. It’s a really good-feel opportunity.”

Women Build specializes in building safe and decent homes mostly headed by single women.

First-time homeowner Theo Lyons praised the women volunteers who came out to help build his home.

“Having women build here is a phenomenal thing. They’re great; they come out here, and they’re just as hard workers as the men are,” said Lyons. “It’s great to have them here.”

7News has partnered with several other individuals and organizations to sponsor builds like this one, including the Mary N. Porter Legacy Fund, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Rick Case Automotive Group.

Lyons’ home is WSVN’s 20th sponsored home in Broward.

The new homeowner said this experience has given him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It’s just a great opportunity for my family and I to get a home the ‘un-traditional’ way, with the great philanthropists and people like that who help out,” he said, “so my family and I and all the other families that are coming to this community are really really appreciative of it, and we’re so happy and overjoyed to have this opportunity.”

