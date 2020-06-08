Gyms, fitness centers in Miami-Dade reopen with restrictions on Monday

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Many gyms and other fitness centers across Miami-Dade County have reopened their doors on Monday after being closed for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening comes with several safety guidelines that need to be observed.

7News cameras captured several gym members who got an early start to their first workout back at Adapt in North Miami.

Those working out at the facility said they feel safe working out at the gym with all the new precautions in place.

“They know that their health, nothing’s changed, is our primary concern,” Adapt fitness trainer Jonas Grabarnick said.

The gym members could be seen getting their temperature checked before they could enter the facility.

Temperature checks are just one of the several measures now in place for gyms and fitness centers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Well, we placed our 10 foot distance for our classes and even into our gym area,” said Adapt gym co-owner Jorge Sanchez. “We’ve also shut down our showers, our sauna, our cold plunge, our locker rooms as well. They have the sanitation spray with the towels and they’re dispersed all around the gym. We have 10 buckets all in all.”

“Coming in you’re a little nervous ’cause you don’t really know what to expect and what it was going to be like, but once the workout started it just felt like the good old days again,” said gym member Michelle Zielenski. “With the safety precautions that they have I feel good about being back and that was sort of the census of the class as well, so we’re excited.”

Also on Monday, summer camps can begin operations in Miami-Dade.

YMCA is among the several that will be starting its summer day camp.

