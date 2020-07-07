Gymgoers protest mayor’s closure order in Coral Gables before reversal

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Miami gym owner organized a protest in Coral Gables to speak out against Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s emergency order to shut down gyms on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in the county continue to rise, shortly before the mayor changed course.

Gabriel Varona of Stunna’s Gym set up the protest outside the mayor’s home on Tuesday and several others showed up, but just shortly after, the mayor announced an amendment to his order — gyms and fitness studios will be able to stay open with restrictions.

“It proved no purpose, you know? It’s just gyms and restaurants and I was like, ‘Woah, hit the brakes, give us a chance,'” said Varona. “Work with us, you know, it was either shut the whole city down again to stop the numbers or not just pick on us only.”

Those who are working out at indoor facilities will be required to wear masks the entire time they are inside the gym.

Gymgoers taking part in strenuous training outside will have to stay 10 feet apart if they are not wearing a mask.

7News cameras captured some of the protesters high-fiving and hugging one another shortly after the announcement was made.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.