Gus Machado Family Foundation hosts Back-to-School Fair in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Gus Machado Family Foundation hosted its 11th annual Back-to-School Fair in Hialeah.

Taking place at the Gus Machado Ford of Hialeah, Thursday, the event served to help students get ready for the new school year with food, games and entertainment.

Children attending the event were also given free backpacks filled with school supplies to help drive them to success.

“This is a blessing to be able to give back to the community a little bit of what we receive from this wonderful community in Hialeah,” said Lilliam Machado, founder of the Gus Machado Family Foundation.

The foundation will be hosting another Back-to-School Fair at the Gus Machado of Kendall on Aug. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.

