Gunther Motor Company teaming up with delivery service to bring meals to healthcare workers

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida auto dealer is helping hospitals by giving back to those on the front lines against COVID-19.

Gunther Motor Company is teaming up with a meal plan delivery service called “Farm to Fork Meals” based out of Oakland Park.

They’re helping to deliver 1,500 meals to doctors and nurses at various facilities, including Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

