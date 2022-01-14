MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was injured after gunshots rang out on South Beach.

The roads have been shut down in the area of 13th Street and Euclid Avenue, late Thursday night.

Police and paramedics surrounded the area, after one person was hit and later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police sources said it was a trauma alert.

Sources also said that one person was stopped in a alleyway.

Neighbors of the area said that someone had gone into someone’s yard.

Some residents said they had heard gunsshots and called 911.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.