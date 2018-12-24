Gunman in custody after shooting leaves K9 wounded near The Mall at Wellington Green

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating after a gunman opened fire and struck a K9 dog near The Mall at Wellington Green in Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to the mall located along South State Road 7, just before 6 p.m., Monday.
Officials said the gunman shot at deputies and a K-9 dog. The dog was rushed to a veterinary emergency center.
Deputies exchanged fire with the gunman who ended up getting shot. The subject was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The mall has been placed on lockdown as deputies continue to investigate, but the mall has since closed according to holiday hours.
