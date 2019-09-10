Gunman charged in SW Miami-Dade shooting that injured 3 MDPD officers

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of opening fire on three Miami-Dade Police officers at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade is facing attempted second-degree murder charges, as the victims recover from minor injuries.

Thirty-two-year-old Aramia Khosravi appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Renatha S. Francis, Wednesday afternoon.

“The defendant fired multiple shots in the direction of the officers,” said a prosecutor.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along the 8000 block of Southwest 89th Terrace.

Officials said they received several 911 calls regarding shots fired near a home in the area, just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

“You just hear, ‘tuh, tuh, tuh,'” said an area resident.

“First there was just one, and then a little while later, there was another one,” said another neighbor. “We thought it was firecrackers. A couple of more times it happened; that’s when we got more nervous and called the authorities.”

Police radio captured a dispatcher advising officers about the incident.

“There might be shots fired at occupied house,” said the dispatcher.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered shell casings everywhere in the property.

“Units, use caution. Be advised there were rifle casings. All units use caution,” said the dispatcher.

7News cameras captured a shattered window at the front of the home.

Investigators said the officers were confronted by Khosravi as they made entry into the home.

An exchange of gunfire followed, and then the gunman barricaded himself in the home.

“The first thing that goes through your head is that someone is on the loose,” said a neighbor. “That’s why we made sure all our doors were locked, that all the windows were shut and all the blinds were shut, so that if somebody was running around the neighborhood, they couldn’t be in my garden looking into our windows.”

Police said Khosravi surrendered shortly after the shootout. He was not injured.

Three officers were hurt by debris flying in the gunfire and treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. They did not need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

So thankful @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night. The brave officers responded to calls of gunfire & were ambushed as they approached a home. After an exchange of gunfire & negotiations, perp was taken into custody. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) September 11, 2019

“So thankful, @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night,” MDPD Director Juan Perez wrote on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

“It was a scary moment for our officers. I’m glad they’re OK,” Perez said. “We’re glad no one in the community was hurt by this individual.”

Khosravi was charged with 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder of an officer.

Meanwhile, the community where the incident unfolded struggled to understand how this happened in their tight-knit neighborhood.

“You don’t know your neighbor, because, like I told others, they’ve been there for 15 or so years,” said area resident Jerome Labello. “We all walk our dogs and say hi to everybody. I mean, you just never know, and it’s kind of uneasy. You just never know.”

