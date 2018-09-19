Gunman caught on camera during robbery at business in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are on the hunt for an armed robber in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police released surveillance video of the robber, who was caught in the act, Wednesday.

officers were dispatched to a robbery call at the Finest Vacation Inc. tour agency at 6638 Collins Ave. on Sept. 7.

According to MBPD robbery detectives, a gunman who covered his face with a white shirt and sunglasses entered the business, just before 2 p.m.

Police said the subject pointed a semi-automatic gun at a woman and demanded money. The victim cooperated and the gunman exited the business with $2,000 and got into a 2018 or 2019 white GMC Acadia that was waiting in a nearby alley.

Investigators believe the subject and his accomplice stole a temporary tag prior to the robbery and placed it over the vehicle’s original tag.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.