Gunman at large after drive-by shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting sent a man to the hospital.

North Miami Police were called to the scene near Northwest 129th Street and 12th Avenue, just after 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Police are calling this incident a drive-by shooting.

The victim, who is described as a man in his mid 20s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

