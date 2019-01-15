Gunman arrested in murder of mother in NW Miami-Dade; 1 at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a mother in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officials said 16-year-old James Wooden was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the Dec. 26 homicide.

New surveillance video showed a pair of gunmen opening fire along Northwest 62nd Street, at around 1 a.m.

Thirty-one-year-old Dyenette Early, a mother of three, was shot as she sat outside of her apartment with friends.

Rescue crews transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Additional surveillance video showed the two suspects entering a convenience store before the shooting.

Officials said the person still at large was seen walking in first, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black beanie and gloves.

Wooden was charged with second-degree murder.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

